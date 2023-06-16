In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SR Storm vs TZ 3.3 Comparison