In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Intruder Comparison