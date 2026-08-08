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Aprilia SR Storm vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Intruder
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc155 cc
Power9.92 PS PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

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SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L11 L
Length
1985 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1405 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg152 kg
Height
1261 mm1095 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm740 mm
Width
806 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
240 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm56 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,26,500
RTO
8,57513,626
Insurance
6,5878,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6293,202

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