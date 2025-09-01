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Aprilia SR Storm vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Gixxer 250
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc250 cc
Power9.92 PS PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L12 L
Length
1985 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1340 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg156 kg
Height
1261 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
240 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm76 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3582,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,81,517
RTO
8,57517,321
Insurance
6,58714,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6294,585

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