In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS