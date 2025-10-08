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Aprilia SR Storm vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Gixxer
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc155 cc
Power9.92 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L12 L
Length
1985 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg141 kg
Height
1261 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
240 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm56 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,26,421
RTO
8,57512,913
Insurance
6,58713,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6293,275

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