In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS