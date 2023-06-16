In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. SR Storm vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Avenis Brand Aprilia Suzuki Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 86,700 Mileage 38.5 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 124 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS