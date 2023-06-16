In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.