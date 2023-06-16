HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs Suzuki Avenis

colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Avenis
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Mileage38.5 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc124 cc
Power9.92 PS PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS

Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.49124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,90186,700
RTO
8,8728,966
Insurance
6,9066,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,199

