In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
SR Storm vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Buzz
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.