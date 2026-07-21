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Aprilia SR Storm vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Hunter 350
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc349 cc
Power9.92 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L13 L
Length
1985 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1370 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg181 kg
Height
1261 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
240 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm72 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,37,640
RTO
8,57511,541
Insurance
6,58710,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6293,429

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