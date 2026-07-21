In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|20.21 PS