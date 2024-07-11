In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR Storm vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Rv400
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes