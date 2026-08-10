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HomeCompare BikesSR Storm vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Aprilia SR Storm vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SR Storm vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandApriliaKTM
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc124 cc
Power9.92 PS PS14.5 PS PS

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SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L13.7 L
Length
1985 mm1977 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg160 kg
Height
1261 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm835 mm
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
240 km500 km
Max Speed
90 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisSteel trellis frame, powder coated
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3582,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,91,795
RTO
8,57515,880
Insurance
6,5876,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6294,601

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