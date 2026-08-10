In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SR Storm vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS