In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
SR Storm vs MX3 Comparison