In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
SR Storm vs M-5 Comparison