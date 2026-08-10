In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR Storm vs W175 Comparison