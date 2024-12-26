In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Unicorn Comparison