In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
SR Storm vs SP 125 Comparison