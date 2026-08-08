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Aprilia SR Storm vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
SR Storm vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Ehx20
BrandApriliaHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range-60-80 km/charge
Mileage38.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-36 V
Engine Capacity124.49 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L
Length
1985 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1261 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
240 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah36 V, 10.9 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3582,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,35,000
RTO
8,5751,35,000
Insurance
6,5870
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6295,803

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