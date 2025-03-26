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Aprilia SR Storm vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Xtreme 160r
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc163.2 cc
Power9.92 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L12 L
Length
1985 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1327 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg139.5 kg
Height
1261 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
240 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.49 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,04,749
RTO
8,5758,680
Insurance
6,58711,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6292,683

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