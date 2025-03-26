In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|15 PS PS