In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SR Storm vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS