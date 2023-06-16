In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
SR Storm vs D15 Comparison