In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
SR Storm vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Storie
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|103-132 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-