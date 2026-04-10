In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|42.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|178 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm