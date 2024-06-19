In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|47.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|14 PS PS