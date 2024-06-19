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Aprilia SR Storm vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Pulsar 150
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl47.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc149.5 cc
Power9.92 PS PS14 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L15 L
Length
1985 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg148 kg
Height
1261 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
240 km705 km
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm-
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V - 4Ah VRLA
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,05,144
RTO
8,5758,942
Insurance
6,5877,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6292,602

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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