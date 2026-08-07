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HomeCompare BikesSR Storm vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

Aprilia SR Storm vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl47.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc160 cc
Power9.92 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L13 L
Length
1985 mm2210 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm169 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1490 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg156 kg
Height
1261 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm737 mm
Width
806 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
240 km585 km
Max Speed
90 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,31,060
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,11,569
RTO
8,5758,925
Insurance
6,58710,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6292,816

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