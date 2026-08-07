In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|15 PS PS