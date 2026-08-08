In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr storm
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.49 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS