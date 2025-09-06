hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Tiger 1200

Aprilia RSV4 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Tiger 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1160 cc
Power216 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L20 L
Length
2055 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1560 mm
Height
1150 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
735 mm849 - 982 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm90.0 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V/ 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97721,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00019,38,990
RTO
2,50,0801,55,119
Insurance
66,89748,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00346,048

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sold out globally within 14 days
9 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers