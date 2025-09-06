In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|150 PS PS