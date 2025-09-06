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Aprilia RSV4 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Speed triple 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1160 cc
Power216 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L15.5 litres
Length
2055 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1445 mm
Height
1150 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm830 mm
Width
735 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1099 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Sport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97719,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00017,95,000
RTO
2,50,0801,43,600
Insurance
66,89746,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00342,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
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Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
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