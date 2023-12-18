In 2023 Aprilia RSV4 or Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Aprilia RSV4 or Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The 2021 Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less