In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|948 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|111 PS PS