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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Aprilia RSV4 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandApriliaKawasaki
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc948 cc
Power216 PS PS111 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L17 litres
Length
2055 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1470 mm
Height
1150 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg215 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm835 mm
Width
735 mm865 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm56 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightTrellis high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebMono-shock
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring41mm inverted front forks
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterKawasaki Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12V, 8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97719,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00017,47,000
RTO
2,50,0801,39,760
Insurance
66,89745,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00341,526

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