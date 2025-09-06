In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|203 PS PS