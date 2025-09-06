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Aprilia RSV4 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Ninja zx-10r
BrandApriliaKawasaki
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc998 cc
Power216 PS PS203 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L17 L
Length
2055 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1450 mm
Height
1150 mm1185 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm835 mm
Width
735 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm55 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm76 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebHorizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97722,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00020,79,000
RTO
2,50,0801,66,320
Insurance
66,89750,465
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00349,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR

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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
Despite the price hike, the new model offers slightly lower power output, stirring debate among enthusiasts while retaining most features.
MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at 19.49 lakh
12 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched, Oben announces benefits and more
13 Sept 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
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