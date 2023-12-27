Saved Articles

Aprilia RSV4 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2023 Aprilia RSV4 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1099 cc998 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet multi-disc, manual
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm76 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm55 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20418,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00016,47,000
RTO
2,01,5201,31,760
Insurance
63,68443,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61939,171

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rnull | Petrol | Manual16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rnull | Petrol | Manual16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

