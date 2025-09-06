In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Springfield dark horse
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 29.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|98.95 PS PS