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Aprilia RSV4 vs Indian Springfield Dark Horse

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Springfield dark horse
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 29.56 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1890 cc
Power216 PS PS98.95 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Springfield Dark Horse
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹29.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L20.8 L
Length
2055 mm2522 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1701 mm
Height
1150 mm1261 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg355 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm650 mm
Width
735 mm972 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-130/80-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.32 mm113 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Sports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Ambient Air Temperature, Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags, Gear Position Display
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97732,77,912
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00029,56,494
RTO
2,50,0802,66,084
Insurance
66,89755,334
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00370,455

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