Aprilia RSV4 vs Indian Springfield

In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

RSV4 vs Springfield Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Springfield
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 23.69 Lakhs₹ 30.87 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1890 cc
Power216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS-
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Springfield
Indian Springfield
Black Metallic
₹32.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineThunderstroke 116
Displacement
1099 cc1890 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm113 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20436,26,781
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00032,73,191
RTO
2,01,5202,94,587
Insurance
63,68459,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61977,953

    Latest News

    Aprilia RSV4 uses a new ECU and six-axis IMU platform.
    2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 appear on Indian website
    29 Apr 2021
    Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
    2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
    21 Jan 2022
    The Aprilia RS660 has been already launched in the international market.
    Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4 launched in India. Check prices, specs
    3 Sept 2021
    Aprilia RSV4 uses a new ECU and six-axis IMU platform.
    2021 Aprilia RSV4 breaks cover: All you need to know
    16 Jan 2021
    Latest Videos

    FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
    As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
    1 May 2020
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
