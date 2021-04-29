In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 30.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl. RSV4 vs Springfield Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Springfield Brand Aprilia Indian Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 30.87 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 20 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 1890 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS -