Aprilia RSV4 vs Indian Scout Rogue

Aprilia RSV4 vs Indian Scout Rogue - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features

RSV4 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
Rsv4 Scout rogue
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 23.69 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1133 cc
Power216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS95.1 PS PS
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Displacement
1099 cc1133 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm95.1 PS
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20419,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00017,28,077
RTO
2,01,5201,55,527
Insurance
63,68441,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61941,369

