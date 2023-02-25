In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. RSV4 vs Scout Rogue Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Scout rogue Brand Aprilia Indian Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 17.28 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 25 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 1133 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS 95.1 PS PS