In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.