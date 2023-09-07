In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm.
Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours.
The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less