In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl. RSV4 vs FTR Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Ftr Brand Aprilia Indian Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 19.38 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 18 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 1203 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS 167.23 PS PS