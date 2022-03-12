In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm.
On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively.
The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
RSV4 vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Ftr
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 23.69 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS
|167.23 PS PS