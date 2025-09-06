In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Chief bobber dark horse
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 22.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|122 PS PS