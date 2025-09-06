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Aprilia RSV4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Gold wing
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1833 cc
Power216 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L21.1 L
Length
2055 mm2615 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1695 mm
Height
1150 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm745 mm
Width
735 mm905 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm73 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebPro Link
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springDouble Wishbone
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFTYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12V / 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97739,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00039,90,000
RTO
2,50,0800
Insurance
66,8970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00385,760

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