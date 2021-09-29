HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Gold Wing

Aprilia RSV4 vs Honda Gold Wing

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineliquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Displacement
1099 cc1833 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
6 speed7 Speed
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm73 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20443,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00039,16,055
RTO
2,01,5203,13,284
Insurance
63,68475,164
Accessories Charges
039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61993,362

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details