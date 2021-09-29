|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1833 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Shaft Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|7 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|73 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|73 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|10.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹43,43,663
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹39,16,055
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹3,13,284
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹75,164
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹39,160
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹93,362