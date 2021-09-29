HT Auto
Aprilia RSV4 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
1099 cc1082.96 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm81.455 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20417,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00015,96,500
RTO
2,01,5201,27,720
Insurance
63,68438,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61938,150

