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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Aprilia RSV4 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
RSV4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1082.96 cc
Power216 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L24.5 L
Length
2055 mm2307 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1558 mm
Height
1150 mm1523 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm810-830 mm
Width
735 mm963 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebPro-Link
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Off-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97717,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00015,96,500
RTO
2,50,0801,27,720
Insurance
66,89738,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00338,150

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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue
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