|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|Manual Transmission
|Bore
|81 mm
|92 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|81.455 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|10.0:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹17,74,954
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹15,96,500
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,27,720
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹38,761
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹11,973
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹38,150