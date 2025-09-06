In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
RSV4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS