In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|-