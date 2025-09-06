In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Road glide [2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS