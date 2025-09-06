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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Heritage Classic [2024]

Aprilia RSV4 vs Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Heritage classic [2024]
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 27.19 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1868 cc
Power216 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L18.9 l
Length
2055 mm2415 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1630 mm
Height
1150 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg330 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm680 mm
Width
735 mm930 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph177 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight? 114
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebHidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springDual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterRange Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97729,97,030
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00027,19,000
RTO
2,50,0802,17,520
Insurance
66,89760,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00364,417

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