In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Bob 114 engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Fat Bob 114 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Fat bob 114
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS