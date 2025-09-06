In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|-