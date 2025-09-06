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Aprilia RSV4 vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Electra glide standard
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc745 cc
Power216 PS PS-

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Disc Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L22.7 L
Length
2055 mm2400 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1625 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
202 kg354 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm680 mm
Width
735 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.32 mm111 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1,745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight® 107
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb-
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring-
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterCruise Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97727,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00024,99,000
RTO
2,50,0801,99,920
Insurance
66,89756,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00359,752

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