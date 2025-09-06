In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs XDiavel Comparison