In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 101.4 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 16.7 kmpl. RSV4 vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Streetfighter v2 Brand Aprilia Ducati Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 18.1 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 16.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 955 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS 155.12 PS PS