In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm.
On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 101.4 Nm respectively.
The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 16.7 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Streetfighter v2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 23.69 Lakhs
|₹ 18.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|16.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|955 cc
|Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS
|155.12 PS PS