In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Panigale V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Panigale v2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|119.637 PS PS