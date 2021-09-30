HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Multistrada 1260

Aprilia RSV4 vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Displacement
1099 cc1262 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm106 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20417,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00017,80,000
RTO
2,01,5200
Insurance
63,6840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61938,259
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details