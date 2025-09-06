In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Multistrada 1260
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm