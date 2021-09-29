|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1262 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6-Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|106 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|13.0:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹20,58,133
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹18,49,000
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,47,920
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹42,723
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹18,490
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹44,237