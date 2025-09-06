In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Diavel 1260
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|164.2 PS PS