In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS & 92 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. RSV4 vs DesertX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Desertx Brand Aprilia Ducati Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 17.91 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 937 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm 111.52 PS