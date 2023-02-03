Saved Articles

Aprilia RSV4 vs Ducati DesertX

In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

RSV4 vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Desertx
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 23.69 Lakhs₹ 17.91 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc937 cc
Power216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS111.52 PS PS
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹17.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Displacement
1099 cc937 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemAssist And Slipper Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20419,80,226
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00017,91,000
RTO
2,01,5201,43,280
Insurance
63,68445,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61942,562

    Latest News

    The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
    Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
    3 Feb 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
    Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle
    7 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     