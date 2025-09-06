In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|220 PS PS