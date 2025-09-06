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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

Aprilia RSV4 vs Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc998 cc
Power216 PS PS220 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Windshield View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L16 L
Length
2055 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1469 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
202 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm835 mm
Width
735 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm220 PS @ 15250 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm112 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDesmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springFully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterCornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97730,21,135
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00027,41,000
RTO
2,50,0802,19,280
Insurance
66,89760,855
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00364,935

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