In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl.
RSV4 vs S 1000 XR Comparison